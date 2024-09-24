Brazilian Portuguese basics

Twenty percent of the Island’s population is Brazilian. To help bridge the language barrier between our communities, ACE MV, Adult and Community Education MV, is offering beginner level Brazilian Portuguese classes taught by Lorena Crespo. These 6 week, in-person classes begin Oct. 1 and run until Nov. 5, Tuesdays from 6 to 8 pm at MVRHS. Class curriculum includes basic greetings, how to get to know someone, and how to share a little bit about yourself, while also getting to know more about Brazilian culture along the way.

Lorena Crespo is originally from Ecuador and has been a language teacher on the Island for nearly a decade. She is a graduate of the ACE MV Brazilian Portuguese Teacher Training program. She has a Master’s Degree in Education in Curriculum and Teaching and is a certified ESL instructor. Lorena works as a Spanish teacher at the Tisbury School & teaches Latin dance classes on the side!

To learn more and to sign up, please visit acemv.org/upcoming-courses/?eid=11575.