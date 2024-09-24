Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 16 – 20, 2024

Edgartown

Sept. 16, David Salomon and Kimberly Salomon sold 11 Jordan Way to Tater Field Farm LLC for $4,300,000.

Sept. 16, Otto W. Hoernig III, trustee of Otto W. Hoernig III Revocable Trust, sold 11 Cummings Way to John D. Pitts and Leslie G. Pitts for $6,665,000.

Sept. 16, David J. Barter and Mary M. Barter sold 14 Muskoday Lane to Deborah Langdon for $2,300,000.

Sept. 17, Douglas Daniel Dexter sold 2 Marchants Path to Richard Mark Wetzel and Elise Cayelli Wetzel, trustees of Rick and Elise Wetzel Amended and Restated Family Trust, for $1,550,000.

Sept. 18, Cooke Three Seven LLC sold 37 Cooke St. to Coopertown LLC for $8,500,000.

Sept. 20, Peter Blommer and Ellen Blommer sold 20 Metells Way to Michael Bostock and Carrie Bostock, trustees of Bostock Family Trust, for $4,525,000.

Sept. 20, Adam M. Zaiger, trustee of 61NH20 Nominee Trust, sold 61 North Water St. to Cooke Three Seven LLC for $13,128,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 16, Steven F. Huska, Kathleen K. Huska, Stefan J. Casucci, Nancy L. Casucci, and Matthew D. Noyes sold 55 Tuckernuck Ave. to Robin Harris, Terrance Samm, Janelle Harris, and Al-Tariq Harris for $1,000,000.

Sept. 18, Angelique Shanks, Mashayla Dawn, and Pre Onah Dawn sold 19 New York Ave. to Robert S. Albert for $125,000.

Sept. 19, State Street Group International LLC sold 19 Second Ave. and 29 Second Ave. to Emily Woodworth and Christopher Woodworth to $820,000.

Sept. 20, Reeve Kelsey Biggers Jr. and Martha C. Biggers sold 89 Ocean Ave. to McOcean 89 Holdings LLC for $4,675,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 18, Tisbury Water Street LLC sold 77 Norton Farm Road to Leo P. Desorcy for $1,100,000.