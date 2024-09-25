Edgartown Council on Aging: October 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
- 2 pm: Nordic Walking Group
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi
- 1 pm: A Matter of Balance
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
October calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging, all exercise classes at the Anchors are being offered for $5 per class. Please remember to call ahead if this is your first time joining, or if you haven’t attended for a while.
Please be aware that Edgartown Council on Aging staff will be attending the Massachusetts Councils on Aging annual conference held Oct. 23–25. Programming may be impacted, so please check in prior to coming to the Anchors on those dates.
- Oct. 1: 12 – 1 pm, wellness clinic with the town nurse
- Oct. 2: Day trip to Nantucket via the inter-island Hyline ferry. Depart 9:05 am and return on the 5:15 pm ferry. Rain date set for Oct. 3. Free entry to the Whaling Museum for all registrants.
- Oct. 4: Natasha Snowden, a physical therapist from M.V. Hospital, will join us at 11 am to discuss ways we can prevent falls in our home, as well as how to get up from a fall if you have one.
- Oct. 8: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- Oct. 14: Closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- Oct. 18: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in October.
- Oct. 21: Hearing Checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment.
- Oct. 11: Drop-in Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No advance registration required.
- Oct. 2, 9, 16: Fish Distribution. Doors open at 8:30 am. Take a number and the chances are good you’ll bring home some fresh fish.
- Oct. 3 – Nov. 21: The evidence-based falls prevention program, “A Matter of Balance,” will hold its eight-week workshop at the Anchors on Thursdays from 1-3 pm. Pre-registered participants only. If you would like to be on the waitlist for future offerings, please get in touch.