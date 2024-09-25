Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: October 2024

A summer of growth and community at Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard

As the leaves begin to turn, we at Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV) reflect on a bustling summer filled with milestones and community initiatives. We’re thrilled to announce that HAMV has officially gained its 501(c)(3) status, marking an exciting new chapter for our organization.

Our commitment to enriching the lives of older adults remained strong throughout the season. In partnership with Island Grown Initiative and Island Hearing Services, we once again sponsored Project Happiness, delivering backyard garden kits to older adults throughout the Island. These kits encouraged outdoor activity and the joy of growing fresh vegetables. Our Beach Within Reach initiative celebrated significant progress in making our Island’s beaches more accessible to all. As September drew to a close, we wrapped up Falls Prevention Awareness Month, focusing on proactive measures to prevent falls before they occur.

While summer may be over, our dedication to the Island’s older adults continues year-round. We invite you to explore our full range of programs at www.hamv.org. Our services include GoGo Grandparent, a ride service for seniors needing transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping, and enrichment activities. We also offer a Home Safety Modification Program, providing vital safety modifications to help older adults remain safely in their homes. For those needing technology assistance, our Call a Tech Pro program offers in-home IT support for seniors.

At HAMV, we’re committed to helping Martha’s Vineyard’s older adults thrive. Whether it’s through our seasonal initiatives or ongoing programs, we’re here to support our community’s vibrant older adult population. Visit our website or reach out to learn more about how we can help you or your loved ones age healthily and happily on our beautiful Island.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.