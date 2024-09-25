SHINE: October 2024

SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Barnstable County Regional SHINE office

shine@capecod.gov

774-243-2953

capecod.gov/departments/human-services/initiatives/shine

Are you ready for Medicare Open Enrollment? SHINE can help!

Open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and state-certified SHINE counselors are available at your local senior center by appointment to help you understand healthcare coverage, review cost increases, and find out what’s new with Medicare. To find a location, you can call the Cape Cod & Islands Regional SHINE Program at Barnstable County at 508-375-6762.

The time is now to review your Medicare coverage! By Sept. 30, each Medicare beneficiary receives an Annual Notice of Coverage, which includes important information regarding Medicare costs and benefits. You can compare your Medicare benefits and health insurance options at no cost with your local SHINE counselor.

Meeting with a certified SHINE volunteer during open enrollment may reduce your out-of-pocket medical and/or prescription drug costs. In addition, a SHINE counselor can help you identify public programs that can help with premiums, co-payments, and health coverage based on income and assets.

SHINE appointments fill up fast during this busy period, so contact your local senior center to avoid making last-minute decisions or staying in a plan that no longer works for you. Appointments may be in person, on the phone, or virtual.

Plan to have the following information available for your SHINE appointment:

Medicare A/B card

Medigap or Medicare Advantage Card

Prescription Drug Plan member card (if you have a Part D plan)

List of medications and dosages, which can be obtained from your local pharmacy

If you have created an account with medicare.gov, bring your username and password — this will save time, as all medications and dosage information are stored, and can be updated.

For those who prefer to view Medicare plan choices and costs online, please visit www.medicare.gov, then click on the ‘Find a health and drug plans’ tab.

Helpful websites and telephone numbers: