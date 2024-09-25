Tisbury Council on Aging: October 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

10:30 – 11:30 am, ASL with Donna J. (see the below announcement)

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

10 – 11:30 am, Knit with Jo

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

American Sign Language (ASL) with Donna J. Tuesdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 10:30 am. No registration required.

Wellness Clinic, 11 – 11:45 am, Tuesday, Oct 8.

Diabetes Support Monday, Oct. 21, 1 – 3 pm (third Monday of each month).

Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, Oct. 10, 1 – 3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

“Local Waters” Art Expo by Elizabeth Whelan, hanging in the back room.

Fabric Pumpkins with Master Crafter Anna Marie D’Addaire. Thursday, Oct. 10, 1 – 3 pm. Class size limited. Email amcdonough@tisburyma.gov to register.

Vineyard Power, Thursday, Oct. 17, 9:30 – 11 am. Bring your electric bill!

Looking for “Find a Grave” volunteers. Call Anne at 508-696-4205 for more information.

FYI: Your Oral History Project! Monday, Nov. 4, 11 am, led by Paul Gentille.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.