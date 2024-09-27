Bernardo Gonsalves

Bernardo (Bernard) Joseph Gonsalves died unexpectedly at his home in Miami. He was 75.

Bernardo was the son of Joseph B. and Evelyn (Silvia) Gonsalves. He attended grade school in New Bedford. His family moved back to Martha’s Vineyard, where he graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

He successfully continued his education, attending Salve Regina, receiving a degree in nursing. He graduated from Yale University with a doctorate in public health, and served in the U.S. Army as a hospital administrator.

Bernard relocated to Washington, D.C., where he pursued a career in real estate. He was recognized as being the “top producer” with Long & Foster Real Estate. He was in the top 1 percent nationwide in home sales.

He moved to Miami Beach, where he became a Realtor/agent with Gary Hennes Realtors in 2010. There he made many friends, and was part of their family.

Bernardo was a worldwide traveler, and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed sharing his experiences with others. He found pleasure in boating and reading, cooking, and fine dining with family and friends. He was known for his elegant style in foods and clothes. He was physically fit, and enjoyed working out at his gym. He had a quick wit, and a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as being a kind, honest, and generous man. He was a loving brother, uncle, cousin, and friend with a passion for life.

Bernardo was a devout Catholic. His life and beliefs centered around his faith. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph B. and Evelyn (Silvia) Gonsalves; brother, Joseph; his wife, Mildred; nephew, Anthony (Tuffy); nieces, Evelyn Larkin and Crissy; and brother-in-law, John Cosmo. He is survived by his sister, Doris Cosmo, and her children, John (“Jay”) and Beth;

His nieces and their families, Margaret Oliveira and Yvette Turner; his nephews, Joe and John Gonsalves; his godchildren; and by many great-nieces and -nephews, and cousins.

He will be missed dearly by all.

Bernardo’s Mass will be in Miami. His remains will be buried at a later time in Oak Grove Cemetery, next to his parents, brother, niece, and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, online at https://giving.mvhospital.org.

There will be a funeral consecration at St. Patrick’s Church in Miami Beach, FL on Saturday October 26 at 11:30 am.

On Martha’s Vineyard, from 9 to 10:30 am, there will be visiting hours on Nov 14 at Chapman Cole & Gleason, and a 11 am graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.