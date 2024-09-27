An explanation from PETA on alpha-gal comments

To the Editor:

While my last letter about the lone star tick wasn’t meant to offend anyone, it only stands to reason that if you or anyone you know has been bitten by a lone star tick and can no longer eat meat, cheese, or other animal-derived foods, you would welcome the opportunity to enjoy great-tasting vegan foods. After all, not everyone has the discipline to eat nutritious, cholesterol-free foods, or make choices that are humane and help curb climate change and other environmental problems. Rather than eating meat, go to vegan restaurants, or invite friends over for a vegan cookout or potluck. That’s what I do, and don’t even have alpha-gal syndrome!

Heather Moore

PETA Foundation