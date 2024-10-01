Aquinnah Town Column

The last Wednesday of every month, the Friends of the Up-Island Council on Aging host a luncheon for seniors at the Aquinnah Town Hall. On Sept. 25, 20 or so people were there, enjoying the pasta and brownies, coffee and seltzer, and one another’s company. We were then called together to greet Caitlin Coyle, a facilitator from UMass who is helping the council gather the opinions and needs of up-Island seniors in preparation for a new strategic plan.

The conversation began with answers to Caitlin’s query about what it was that made us live here. The responses included nods to the beauty of our surroundings, the safety and comfort that comes from our neighbors, the quiet of country living, and gratitude for the Wampanoag people who share their lands. Caitlin then asked what was difficult. Hoo boy, the answers came quick and clear. There were concerns expressed about the difficulties of limited healthcare providers on the Island. There were concerns about the challenges presented by limited driving abilities, particularly given our distance from markets, pharmacies, and other needed services. There were frustrations with the difficulties presented by variations of modern technology when trying to access needed help from financial institutions, the hospital, and others. What was particularly poignant was the expression of loneliness, with the need for “just a local place to sit down and have a cup of coffee and see people,” being greeted with empathetic and vociferous nods of agreement. Ideas for solutions were intelligent and creative. Let’s wait for Caitlin’s report, and then work toward implementation of solutions.

One of the challenges expressed was the cost of housing and its impact on our younger family members who want to stay close, but can’t afford to. On Oct. 10, a discussion of the “Martha’s Vineyard Housing Needs Assessment and Next Steps for Solutions” will take place. It’s a Zoom meeting, so attending shouldn’t be too difficult. Presented by the MVC’s Housing Action Task Force, it will feature Sen. Julian Cyr speaking about the impact of the new “Seasonal Communities Designation” for Dukes County, and Laura Silber of the MVC letting us know what their needs assessment discovered, and what they are planning to do about it. To access the Zoom connection, go to mvcommission.org/calendar prior to the event.

Birthdays this week include Golden Vanderhoop and Ocean Dias on Oct. 9, and Nadine Slate on Oct. 10. If I’ve missed someone, please let me know. I can only report what you tell me.

That said, the deadline for our columns is now the Saturday before publication, so please get your announcements to me in time for inclusion. It’s our column, not just mine.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.