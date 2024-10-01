Chilmark Town Column

Fall color is brightening the roads and framing street signs. It was delightful to catch Iggy’s super-soft opening, and disappointing to learn they will only open a few times before next summer, and they will post a sign in their front door a week before, announcing the day they will open. Thank you, Jane Slater, for offering to be our lookout.

Caleb and Christine Slater came for the weekend, and landed some beautiful fish.

Sunday evenings we listen to Molly Conole and Mark Lovewell’s “Sundays at Sea” concert on Facebook Live. They are a match made in heaven, and on Sunday, Sept. 29, Molly and Mark tied the knot. Congratulations.

We lost another funny, brilliant, and creative human who made life the world better just because she was alive.

Julia Kidd alerted us via an update on GoFundMe: “It is with a heavy heart that I write to let all of you who have loved Noreen Baker know that she made her transition last night at 3:15 am. She died at home, surrounded by dear and caring friends, and of course, many, many angels.

The support and generosity of friends has made the past few weeks so much easier for her caregivers. The house was filled with flowers, laughter, dogs, blankets and pillows, delicious food — and lots of watermelon, which was the last thing Noreen ate and totally enjoyed.

If you would like to send condolences or to donate toward her funeral or memorial expenses, please do so by check and snail mail to: Noreen Baker, P.O. Box 2724, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Thursday afternoon, Sept. 26, a circle of friends and family gathered at Abel’s Hill to bury Pancho Safford. It was a beautiful service, buoyed by many generations sharing memories of how we know one another, and the terrific sense of humor, scholarship, humanity, and adventure Pancho added. My heart is with his wife, Joan, and sons, Mark and Joshua. Losing a dad is hard, even though Pancho encouraged everyone to fully embrace their lives.

Tuesday Pizza supper at the Chilmark Church starts this week, at 6 pm. I am looking forward to lively conversations and games of Bananagrams.

Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 6 pm, the Barney Zeitz sculpture of “Rebecca, the Woman of Africa,” who was enslaved in Chilmark, will be unveiled at Native Earth Teaching Farm on North Road. Rebecca died a free woman in 1801. Come learn her story, and at 2 pm, there will be music from the Black Brook Singers of Aquinnah.

In keeping with our theme of saving history for the young people, children will unveil the sculpture at 3 pm. Everyone is welcome to join us. Food by Aquila will be served at

3:45 pm. Paryss and Aly will provide music from the African American tradition. The musical entertainment will continue with Rick Bausman drumming and percussion.

Colin Ruel and Nettie Kent Ruel’s gallery is open 11 to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. In addition to beautiful jewelry and paintings, they have their wonderful, warm, safety orange hats.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.