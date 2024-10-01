Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met last night to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:
First, Mary Alice Russell with a 11/5 +60 card
Second, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +66 card
Third, Byram Devine with a 9/4 +51 card
Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 8/4 +29 card
Fifth, Louis Larsen with a 8/4 +26 card
There were three 24-point hands, by Louis Larsen, George Giosmas, and Ed Montesion. There were a total of five skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.
We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room, entrance across from the tennis courts. Come and join us! We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start play at 6 pm SHARP.