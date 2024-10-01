Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met last night to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Mary Alice Russell with a 11/5 +60 card

Second, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +66 card

Third, Byram Devine with a 9/4 +51 card

Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 8/4 +29 card

Fifth, Louis Larsen with a 8/4 +26 card

There were three 24-point hands, by Louis Larsen, George Giosmas, and Ed Montesion. There were a total of five skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room, entrance across from the tennis courts. Come and join us! We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start play at 6 pm SHARP.