Help celebrate 50 years of mentoring youth at the 36th annual M.V. Big Golf Fore Kids tournament. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands is hosting a fun day at Mink Meadows Golf Club in Vineyard Haven. The event includes lunch from Chef Deon’s Kitchen, course contests, a raffle, silent auctions, and more. Be a part of their mission as they continue to create meaningful one-to-one friendships between young people and adult mentors. On Sunday, Oct. 6, registration begins at 7:30 am, the shotgun start is at 8:30 am, and a post-play reception will be at 1 pm. For more information, please contact Tori Costa at tcosta@emassbigs.org.