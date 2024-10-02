Court Report: Sept. 12 – 27, 2024

Sept. 12

Toriano D. Rucker, Oak Bluffs, 26; motor vehicle lights violation, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, arraigned and continued, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 13

Carlos A. Goncalves, Edgartown, 41; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, arraigned and held, case closed.

Valdecir Franchin, Vineyard Haven, 43; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held, case closed.

Sept. 23

Carlos I. Desales, Edgartown, 38; threat to commit crime, assault with dangerous weapon, arraigned and held with bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, condition to stay away and not contact alleged victim, may go once with police to retrieve belongings, continued to pretrial hearing.

Robert A. Rogers, Vineyard Haven, 25; violated abuse prevention order, arraigned and held on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Ajla Sulejmani, Hyannis, 21; larceny under $1,200, shoplifting over $250 by concealing merchandise, arraigned and held on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Aldrini Pashku, Hyannis, 22; larceny under $1,200, shoplifting over $250 by concealing merchandise, arraigned and held on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 26

Zadoc E. Morreis, Oak Bluffs, 28; assault and battery on household family member, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, bail set at $300 with potential for bail revocation with condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim.

Pamela J. Kiley, Vineyard Haven, 52; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 27

Reniclis C. Albino, Vineyard Haven, 32; assault and battery on household family member, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing, conditions to not abuse alleged victim.

Reniclis C. Albino, Vineyard Haven, 32; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, lights violation, arraigned and held on personal recognizance and potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.