Services Saturday for Frances A. Rocha

Frances A. Rocha, a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2024, at the age of 86.

Born in Oak Bluffs to Mary Borges Rocha and Frank Rocha, Frances was a true Islander, raised in the heart of Vineyard Haven, where she attended the Tisbury School during its K-12 years.

Frances had a zest for life, evident in her love for travel, dancing, and cherished moments spent with family. She worked at the ArtCliff Diner as a cook, and later retired from the town of Tisbury, where she was often seen cleaning the library with her trademark warmth and dedication.

A lover of the Island’s natural beauty, Frances enjoyed braving the storms at the beach with her sisters, celebrating the Portuguese Feast at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, and relishing Giordano’s takeout while watching the annual Oak Bluffs Fire Department fireworks. She was a lifelong parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish and the Roman Catholic community.

Frances was most passionate about her family. Every new baby born into the family became the apple of her eye. She was like a second mother to her nieces and nephews, all of whom have fond memories of their time spent with her.

Frances was predeceased by her parents; her siblings George Rocha, Ruth Rocha, Frank Rocha, and Dorothy Cassell; brother-in-law George Cassell; and her niece, Alice Hafner and Alice’s husband Richard Hafner. She is survived by her sister Madelyn Munn and her partner Kenneth Crosby, along with numerous nieces and nephews: Janet Brodeur (Robert), Deborah Cassell (William), George Cassell (Kristin), Steven Cassell (Kathleen), Wendy Tillman (Michael), Pamela Davey (Robert), Dana Munn (Natalie), Jacqueline Flanagan (Thomas), and Kim Garrison (Bryan), as well as many great-nieces and -nephews and their children.

Viewing hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 pm at Chapman Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Oct. 5th, at 11 am, followed by burial at Oak Grove Cemetery and a celebration of her life.

Frances will be deeply missed, but fondly remembered for her generous spirit, love of family, and connection to her Island home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Frances’ name to the Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 876 Falmouth Road, Hyannis, MA 02601.