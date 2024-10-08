Chilmark Town Column

We are sorry to hear Leslie’s Pharmacy is closing, and appreciate our up-Island pharmacy, Conroy Apothecary in West Tisbury. They offer flu and COVID vaccines, and have a sign in the store with a QR code. You can also visit its website, conroy-apothecary.com.

Twenty years ago I got a flu shot while I was sick with the Epstein-Barr virus, and had a reaction that completely paralyzed me because I ignored the fact that I was ill. Since a vaccine is asking your body to build immunity to something in particular; it makes sense that when you have a choice, fight one challenge at a time. In the words of my friend, Dr. Lorna Andrade, a retired professor of nursing and professional healthcare advisor, “Don’t get two vaccines in the same arm. And if you’ve had minor adverse effects in the past, allow at least one month, or even better, three months, between vaccines for your immune system to settle down. Listen to your body.”

It took decades to recover. I am alive because modern medicine and vaccinations have protected me from life-altering and -threatening illnesses. Complications of polio, tetanus, whooping cough, and measles are almost unheard-of today, thanks to vaccination.

As my friend Niki Patton so aptly says, “You don’t live in my body,” and each of us has a responsibility to attend to our health.

Deer season began Monday, Oct. 7, and continues through Dec. 31. No hunting on Sundays. So, Monday to Saturday, a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset, you have to be on the lookout. Archery hunting runs from Oct. 7 through Nov. 30, shotgun season follows from Dec. 2 through 14, and primitive firearms from Dec. 16 through 31.

It is time to put up the cameras, check that signs are posted, don an orange hat and shirt, and enjoy lively conversations when walking the trails. Oh, and keep the dog at your heel and on a leash when walking, and fenced or tethered at home.

Colin Ruel offers a wonderful hat at his gallery in Menemsha. And Igggy’s is going to be open on Saturday, Oct. 12, 8:30 am until they run out.

We are invited to share our thoughts and suggestions for the future of the Chilmark Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 5:15 pm in the second-floor meeting room of the Chilmark town hall.

Congratulations to Juniper Begin, Boonraksa Montoya, and Tepper Horenstein, three Chilmark School children, for winning $100 gift certificates in the Steamship Authority’s ninth annual student art contest. Look for posters of their work onboard, and if you are lucky, you can pick up one of the 2025 calendars distributed in the terminals.

I am looking forward to my mother’s art exhibit, and am sorry the opening reception is scheduled during Yom Kippur. To my Jewish family and friends, may you have an easy fast and meaningful holy day.

Anne Ganz and Virginia Stone will be showing drawings they have made of Chilmark Church services and events at the Chilmark library, Oct. 12 through 31. The show is called “Chilmark Community Church Drawings,” and is dedicated to Ron Rappaport in recognition of his help during disaffiliation. The opening reception is Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 pm.

I want to also send belated congratulations to new Chilmark library trustee Caitlin Kane, and thanks to Jane Kaplan for her years of service. Our hearts continue to be with Jane and her family, after the loss of Ron Rappaport suddenly last June.

Memorial gatherings for beloved and much-missed people are coming at us in clusters.

Gus Ben David’s celebration of life will be Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 am at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury.

Jesse Bright (“Riggs”) Parker’s farewell graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1:30 pm at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark.

And a celebration of Susan Murphy’s life will be held at 2 pm on Oct. 19 at the Chilmark Community Center. Donations can be made in Susan’s name to the Friends of the Chilmark Library, P.O. Box 434, Chilmark, MA 02535.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.