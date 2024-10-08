Museum Pieces: Slippery seaweed and cemetery tours

1 of 4

“The number of living creatures of all orders whose existence intimately depends on kelp is wonderful.” —Charles Darwin

There are three basic groups of seaweed: red, green, and brown. To clarify, kelp is a very specific subcategory of seaweed that is always large, and always considered brown. Did you know that most of the world’s oxygen comes from seaweed, and that seaweed contains more vitamins and minerals than most of our fruits and veggies? There’s so much to learn about seaweed — from health and climate to cuisine, and artistic perspectives.

Martha’s Vineyard Museum hopes you will come up the hill this weekend to interact with, as well as discover, the “Secret Life of Seaweed.”

For thousands of years, seaweed has been used to treat skin irritations, burns, open wounds and even cancer. There is fossilized evidence of its existence that dates back 1.6 billion years. It’s been used as fertilizer, in beauty products, in vitamin supplements, in tasty dishes, and so much more.

The entire family will love the seaweed exhibition in the Grain Family Gallery through January 26. There is a touch tank, seaweed art created by Island students, information about its positive impact on climate, and how to add it into our diet. On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5 pm, MVM Research Librarian Bow Van Riper, will deliver a talk titled “Seaweed & Summer People: The History of a Victorian Pastime.” Keep an eye out for other seaweed-related programming in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, there are intriguing programs coming up that will fill us with thrills and chills. Tonight, Oct. 10 at 5 pm, presidential health historian and retired urologist Dr. Kevin R. Loughlin will speak about how this picturesque Island became a favored escape for America’s presidents, from the historical stays of figures like Ulysses S. Grant to the summer retreats of modern-day presidents. This talk highlights the Island’s role as a peaceful haven away from political turbulence, with stories of presidential relaxation. From leisurely fishing trips to strategic retreats, we will learn how each president utilized the Vineyard for rest and rejuvenation.

MVM’s annual Cemetery Tours, with Liz Villard, founder and owner of Vineyard History Tours, will take place first on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 3 pm, at Edgartown’s Old Town Cemetery (also known as Tower Hill), located on Tower Hill Road, off Katama Road. The graves include those of pre-Revolutionary and Revolutionary War heroes. The second will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 3 pm, at Old Village Cemetery in Vineyard Haven, on Franklin Street. The last one will be on Tuesday the 29th at 3 pm, at Village Cemetery in West Tisbury (also known as “Dead Man’s Corner”). To keep on the edge of your seat, come to “Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” with Island educator and historian Chris Baer, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5 pm. This will be a unique storytelling event, featuring chilling narratives about unsolved crimes and mysterious occurrences in the Island’s history. From an unidentified man in a straw hat buried alive on

South Beach to the murder of socialite Knight Owen in Vineyard Haven, discover the hidden stories that have puzzled historians and locals alike. Chris will unveil the Island’s most gripping and eerie tales. On Monday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 pm, the Ghost Lady of M.V., Holly Nadler, will tell tales that include one from right inside the museum, titled “Journey’s End at the Old Marine Hospital.” Holly is celebrating the 20th anniversary edition of “Haunted Island.” Come hang inside haunted walls and corridors, and ask the ghost lady about any of the spooky spirits here, there, and everywhere on this spooky little Island of ours. Nadler will read and sign books, including her new memoir, “The Hobo Diaries: Down and Out on Martha’s Vineyard.”

There are so many reasons to visit your museum on the Hill. If you haven’t been yet (or lately), come on by; sit and fill yourself up with the view, the atmosphere, and the information available. While you’re there, maybe you can share a story of your own.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Regular hours are 10 to 4 pm; summer hours (ending Sunday, Oct. 13) are 10 to 5 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.