Plant Local: Your yard, our habitat

Martha’s Vineyard Commission, in partnership with BiodiversityWorks, Polly Hill Arboretum, and the Vineyard Conservation Society, has created an initiative called Plant Local for integrating native plants, in support of local biodiversity and climate resilience. Through educational materials available to homeowners, nurseries, and landscapers, the initiative is part of the Climate Action Plan, and includes long-term goals for the Island to achieve by 2040, including maintaining and promoting habitat health, connectivity, and resiliency.

Due to climate change, the Island is experiencing droughts, extreme rainfall events, intense winds, and severe storms. Island native plants are beneficial because they are more resilient to weather extremes and have developed deep root systems that are more drought-resistant. Local plants also play a critical role in providing food and habitat for native wildlife.

“All the Island’s natural resources are stressed by climate change and human activity. Restoring native habitats is healing. It’s something we can all do to make a positive difference,” Liz Durkee, climate change coordinator for Martha’s Vineyard Commission, said.

Unfortunately, native plants are threatened due to development, land clearing, and the introduction of non-native plants that often crowd out natives. In 2022, Polly Hill Arboretum conducted a botanical study that found that the Island has lost nearly 80 native plant species since 1998, and gained more than 200 species of non-native plants.

“Gardeners have many reasons to grow plants, for ornament, shelter, and food. However, the Island is facing critical environmental challenges, which is a compelling reason to incorporate more native plants into our landscapes to support local biodiversity and heal fragmented landscapes,” Tim Boland, executive director of Polly Hill Arboretum, said. “We need to be proactive in creating resilient and responsible gardens that honor the biological heritage of the land, and preserve it for future generations.”

One of the contributing partners, BiodiversityWorks, has a program called Natural Neighbors. Rich Couse, director of Natural Neighbors, will visit a property and identify current and potential contributions to support the Island’s biodiversity. From there, he will customize a management plan that will benefit plants, pollinators, and wildlife.

“BiodiversityWorks’ Natural Neighbors program has been working to help private landowners transform their yards into stepping stones of habitat across the Island to increase connectivity between parcels of conservation land,” Luanne Johnson, wildlife biologist and BiodiversityWorks director, said. “We are excited to roll out these native plant outreach materials with our partners, to help guide everyone in our community toward nature-based landscaping.”

According to Couse, some invasive plants to watch out for include multiflora rose, oriental bittersweet, and honeysuckle. In terms of what to plant, Couse had a number of suggestions. “Ground covers we typically recommend are the Eastern teaberry/wintergreen, which is a plant you already have growing here,” Couse said. Other suggestions include Virginia creeper, wild strawberry, and wild geranium.

Samantha Look, executive director of Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS), noted, “Our landscaping choices and the sense of stewardship that we hold for the Island are critically important. VCS has been working on this through our Vineyard Lawns Initiative, which advocates for smaller lawns that are chemical- and fertilizer-free. This is a healthier choice for the land and water, as well as our own bodies, and is a natural complement to native plantings, which are a great replacement for lawn space. We see this project as an excellent opportunity to build the resilience of the environment, and connect our efforts as a community.”

The initiative includes a guide that lists the top 20 native plants, as well as problem plants and

invasives to avoid. The guide comes with detailed and colorful dioramas, such as gardens based on a specific property’s habitat, and quick guides for landscapers and nurseries, outlining the importance of integrating natives into gardens, stocking native plants regularly, and promoting them to clients.

Materials are available in both English and Portuguese, and can be found at Donaroma’s, Gayle Gardens, Vineyard Gardens, Jardin Mahoney, and Middletown Nursery, as well as at a few Island pop-ups, including the Pumpkin Fest.

For a downloadable version of the guide, visit Plant Local at the Vineyard Way at thevineyardway.org/category/plant-local-mv. For questions, contact Morgen Schroeder, climate change communications specialists for the M.V. Commission, at mschroeder@mvcommission.org.