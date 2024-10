In this online writing workshop with poet Donald Nitchie, sponsored by the Edgartown library, participants will have an opportunity to build a poem inspired by poetry chosen by Donald. Poets will also have a chance to submit a poem or two of their own for the group to read and discuss, during the second half of the workshop. The focus is self-inventory poems. Once registered, you will be emailed the workshop materials. Friday, Oct. 11, 4:30 to 6 pm. To sign up, visit edgartownlibrary.org.