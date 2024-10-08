Yes, summer is officially over, but the Vineyard Artisans Festival is still going strong. It is a juried art show where the public can meet Island artisans and buy directly from them. Works of art include weaving, fine furniture, pottery, stained glass, oil paintings, pastels, mixed media, sculpture, wampum jewelry, quilts, clothing, sea-glass windows, handmade books, and much more. Free parking, free admission, great food, and a playground for kids. Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10 am to 4 pm. Grange Hall, West Tisbury.