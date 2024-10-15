A 15-year resident of Oak Bluffs, formerly of Southborough, Beverly Ann Rogers passed away peacefully in the late hours of Oct. 2, 2024. She was 78 years old.

Born in Lincoln, Maine, to Harold M. Wakefield and Frances (Harvey) Wakefield on March 8, 1946, Beverly was a kind, smart, energetic, and nurturing woman.

Outside of her 45-year career as an LPN, working in both hospitals and nursing homes, where she liked caring for the elderly, she found time to be a Girl Scout Troop leader, girls softball coach, and director of her homeowner’s association.

Beverly loved gardening, computer games, reading, and traveling to new places, but also had a more adventuresome side. She enjoyed parasailing, rides in biplanes, and scuba diving — with sharks!

Beverly’s joy was her family, and her dog Kotter; especially when they were all together during the holidays. She loved decorating for the holidays.

Beverly leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Llewellyn S. Rogers; her daughters, Lisa Rogers, and Linda Rogers and her husband Paul Barrows; and her grandchildren, Brandon Cloutier, Melissa Kennelly, and David Barrows.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations in Beverly’s name would be greatly appreciated to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or online at donate.cancer.org.