1 of 2

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in 2024, more than 360,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. However, advancements in early detection methods increase the chances of survival. When breast cancer is caught in its earliest stages, the five-year relative survival rate is 99 percent.

A breast self-exam can be a powerful early detection tool. Knowing how your breasts normally look and feel will help you identify any changes or abnormalities, such as lumps or skin changes. It is also important to get regular clinical breast exams by your practitioner, as well as mammograms, which can often show a lump before it can be felt.

Though medical support is a must-have, emotional support is just as valuable. The Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group is dedicated to cancer patients, survivors, their families, friends, and caregivers. They host Zoom meetings every Wednesday at 5 pm. All meetings are moderated and confidential. To learn more, please visit mvcancersgroup@gmail.com.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation offers free educational materials, which can be found at nationalbreastcancer.org. To set up a mammogram, please visit mvhospital.org, or call 508-957-9423.