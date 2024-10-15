Court Report: Sept. 12 – Oct. 4, 2024

Sept. 12

Joseph T. Vanderhoop, Edgartown, 25; operating a vehicle with no inspection sticker, marked lanes violation, driving speeds exceeding posted speed limit, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 20

James F. Gorman III, Weston, 47; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, driving speeds exceeding posted speed limit, no inspection sticker, arraigned and bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, drug exam issued, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 28

Minfang Wang, Vineyard Haven, 40; assault, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, bail set at $400 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 30

David Caseau, East Falmouth, 67; two counts of unlicensed selling and possession of an assault weapon, arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 4

Caitlyn Leland, Vineyard Haven, 38; larceny from a building, and larceny under $1,200, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued with motion to dismiss.