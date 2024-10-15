Cribbage Club results

21 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Bill Russell with a beautiful card 13/6 +111 (a Grand Slam)

Second, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +81 card

Third, Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/5 +70 card

Fourth, David Pothier with a 10/5 +40 card

Fifth, Kathy Kinsman with a 8/4 +45 card

There were a total of four 24-point hands, by Sharon Barba, Bo Picard, Bob Hakenson, and Michelle Aluia. There were four skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

If you like cribbage and can play a game in 15 to 20 minutes, please come and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining room (entrance across from the tennis courts). We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP!