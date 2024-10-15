Harvest Festival at Ag Hall

Though it’s hard to say goodbye to summer, fall is lovely. Not only are the leaves changing into magnificent golds, reds, and oranges, but the fantastic annual Harvest Festival is coming up as well. This year at the Harvest Festival, you can look forward to carving pumpkins, visiting animals, exploring the hay maze, partaking in delicious food, listening to great music, and a lot more. So mark your calendars and ring in the fall at the Ag Hall! Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 to 2 pm. Free and open to all. No registration is required.