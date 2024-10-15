Improvisation is not only fun, but helps people become more creative, team players, better listeners, and much more. Join in a weekly improv acting class with instructor Heidi Drew, designed to activate imagination, spontaneity, and a sense of humor and adult play. Classes focus on traditional improvisational acting warm-ups, exercises, and scenes. Each class will focus on specific skills. No previous experience is required. Sign-up is encouraged by emailing the West Tisbury Library at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. Free and open to the public for ages 16 and up.