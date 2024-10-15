Island Quilters Circle exhibit

1 of 9

Throughout the month of October, Island Quilters Circle members will be displaying their work in the West Tisbury library’s Community Room. A reception will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 1:30 pm. The quilts and other handicrafts in this show were made by a group of quilters and handcrafters who meet regularly at the West Tisbury library on Wednesdays. They vary in experience from beginners to experts, to anywhere in-between. Many of the quilts have been displayed in the Agricultural Fair, and in quilt shows on and off the Island.

Various methods of constructing quilts are on display, including hand quilting, machine quilting, appliqué, and one quilt is an example of a T-shirt quilt, involving varied and complicated methods of backing the material. Many of the quilters also knit, crochet, and do felting and needlework of different kinds, some of which will also be on display. The quilting group includes people from most of the Island towns who are here throughout the year, and many seasonal people who come from Ohio, New York, and Western Massachusetts.

For more information, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.