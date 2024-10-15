Pumpkin-shaped bread

Celebrate the gourd season with this fun take on bread. Vineyard Baker’s Teri Culletto — who learned her bread baking skills by watching her grandmother create old-world artisan breads — will walk participants through the steps of bread baking, including making dough and shaping it. Participants will not only make their own bread, but take it home with them. Pre-registration is required for all FARM Institute cooking classes. Please contact Lindsay with any allergy or food restriction questions at lbrown@thetrustees.org, or if you’d like to join as a member and receive discounted programming. Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 am to noon.