Wedding: Herman – Rutherford

Gail L. Herman and Douglas B. Rutherford were married on August 30, 2024, at the Pelican Inn, Muir Beach, Calif. The bride’s parents are Pamela and Donald Herman of Oak Bluffs, and the groom’s parents are Debra and Bruce Rutherford of Moon Township, Pa.

Gail is a graduate of University of Connecticut and UMass. She is currently a speech and language pathologist in Dedham Public Schools. Doug is a graduate of Penn State University and Boston College. He is currently an investment banker at Citibank in Boston. Gail and Doug reside in West Roxbury.