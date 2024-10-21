Audit rollout a success

To the Editor:

Congratulations to Superintendent Richie Smith, Kim Garrison, and Sheryl Taylor for an outstanding job organizing and presenting the Equity Audit results. Such reports can be overwhelming, but you, through your tireless efforts, introduced those results in a workable and approachable manner. Such a worksheet approach stimulates discussion, and draws us to the complete data if and when necessary.

Thank you, and kudos to the three of you, for leading this ongoing effort to build on what is currently working in our schools, and to improve in those areas where needed. Now the work continues, so all of us need to roll up our sleeves.

Marge Harris

Oak Bluffs