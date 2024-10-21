Displaced trees should be replaced

To the Editor:

In your article about the MVC approval of the Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard workshop, you mention that some commissioners were concerned about the fact that the facility would be constructed “in what is now woodlands, and would require clear-cutting.” Why is it that the MVC can’t require the applicant to plant new trees in another location, such as Oak Bluffs parks, to partially replace those that need to be cut down? When are we as stewards of the earth going to demand that developers start giving back to it in some form?

Peter Meleney, co-founder

Oak Bluffs Tree Stewards