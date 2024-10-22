It is with deep sadness we mourn the passing of Robert J. Merritt Jr. (“Bobby”). He passed away on Oct. 11, 2024, with his family by his side. He was 67 years old.

Bobby was born in Quincy on Jan. 17, 1957. Being in a military family, he and his family experienced living in many states and countries.

When they moved to the Vineyard, Bobby knew he was home. With his love of fishing and his ability to read the ocean, he would scout out great fishing spots. He always looked forward to competing in the Martha’s Vineyard Derby.

Bobby served his community for many years as an EMT, as well as working with Vineyard Pool and Spa.

He took great pride in being a Master Mason in the Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge. He was working his way up the line of officers; the last chair he served was Senior Deacon.

He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Ann Merritt; his sister, Gail, (Greg) Hines; his brother, David Merritt; his nieces and nephews, Michael (Sherry) Hines, Christopher Willis, Patrick (Jamie) Willis, Emily (David Cunha) Hines, Katie (Matt) Curran, Nicole Merritt, Scott (Joana) Merritt; and by his great-nieces and -nephews, Alice, Evelyn, Mika, MacKenzie, Hannah, Sean, Harper, Madeline, and Kaio; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Robert J. Merritt Sr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 to 11 am, followed by a service at Chapman Funerals, 56 Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs, with a Masonic funeral service performed by Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge. The celebration of his life will take place at the P.A. Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in Bobby’s honor to Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge, P. O. Box 5046, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568-5046.