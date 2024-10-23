Aquinnah Town Column

Charley and I met with Bethany Hammond, a SHINE counselor, at the Up-Island Council on Aging last week. The purpose was to get our Medicare insurance lined up in as clear and affordable a way as possible, something that was perplexing for us to do on our own. We’re educated and computer-savvy, but finding our way through the Medicare thicket was just too much. How grateful we were for the expertise found at Howes House, I’ll tell you. Bethany saved us money, and found us the best solutions. If you are a Medicare recipient, from now until Dec. 7 is Open Enrollment time. If you need assistance, call 508-693-2896 and ask for an appointment with a SHINE counselor. I promise that you’ll be glad that you did.

As you may recall, the last Wednesday of each month, the Up-Island Council hosts a luncheon at the Aquinnah Town Hall, open to all Island seniors. It’s an informal and friendly event that offers a chance to visit with your neighbors and partake in some lovely food. I go whenever I can. The next luncheon will be held on Oct. 30 at noon. If you can help to set up, serve, or clean up, they’d surely appreciate your help. Please call them at 508-693-2896 if you want to sign up for the lunch, and/or to offer your volunteer assistance.

Aquinnah’s own Morgan Hodgson volunteers regularly at Misty Meadows in West Tisbury. She tells me that they are offering a free Ponies and Pumpkins event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 to noon. It’s a chance for kids to meet a Misty horse, and to partake in games, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and more. There will be a bake sale, popcorn, and cider available. This fine organization offers programs and events that change lives, one horse experience at a time. Go and enjoy the beautiful fall with a gentle horse and kind people.

Those of you who have not yet gotten your COVID-19 or flu vaccine are in luck. On Sunday, Oct. 27, a vaccination clinic will be at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School from 9 am to 5 pm. The event is sponsored by the M.V. Board of Health, Island Health Care, and the M.V. Hospital. You need to register in advance, and can do that online at bit.ly/MVVaccine. The point is to stay safe, and this is a great opportunity.

Three of my favorite folks will be celebrating birthdays this week: Son-in-law extraordinaire Isaac Taylor on Oct. 25; super-fisherman Buddy Vanderhoop on Oct. 29; and my pal, the beautiful Carla Cuch, on Oct. 31. It might be Halloween time, but with these folks around, we’re all happy, not scared.

Remember to vote. Remember to vote. Remember to vote.

