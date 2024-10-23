Catch a delightful evening of birds and piano music. David Stanwood and Lanny McDowell’s “Avian Improv” pairs Lanny’s avian photo portraits with David’s spontaneous piano playing to create a soothing, meditational, and inspiring experience for audience members. While the slide show of Island bird species plays, David interprets his reactions through his playing. A question and answer with Lanny and David will follow. Friday, Oct. 25, 5 – 6 pm, at Martha’s Vineyard Museum. MVM members, $15; nonmembers, $25. To register, visit mvmuseum.org.