Chilmark Town Column

Congratulations to all who walked, organized, fundraised, and donated to the 34th M.V. Crop Hunger Walk, “ending hunger one step at a time.” A special thanks to the organizing committee, the Rev. Woody Bowman, Emily Broderick, Phil Dietterich, David Fielder, Betsy Holcomb, Marjorie Pearce, and Charlotte Wright, and to the MVRHS Pep Band! To donate to the Chilmark Church team, please contact Emily Broderick, team captain, at erbroderick@hotmail.com or 508-662-4635, or mail donation to CWS, c/o Chilmark Church, 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark, MA 02535, or online at bit.ly/MVCropHungerWalk.

The Ag Hall, P.A. Club, and Chilmark Community Center were full for Sidney Morris, Gus Ben David, Luisa Luening, and Susan Murphy’s memorials. Susan was someone who weathered much, including the unfathomable loss of her son, and still she rose. Marie Larsen’s memory of Susan as a friend she could always call, and when she called with a problem, Susan would say, “Come on over, I’ll make us some breakfast.” It feels at times as if we are losing the heart of our community. We are losing loved ones, including mentors, and we are rising.

We notice when someone is stressed, we quietly lighten the load with a smile, offer to pick something up from the store, an invitation to come out for a walk to clear your head, or a cup of tea or a meal. We recommend books, shows, and movies, and check out the recommendations. We follow up and meet at the movies or the Playhouse, and sometimes stay out late talking. We handle conflicts without making them battles, with winners and losers.

Iggy’s popped open for a few hours Sunday morning. Thank you to Katie and Marshall Carroll for alerting us via Instagram. It was a delight to spend time after church visiting with Andrea and Christian Stanley. Their business, Ground Up Grain, stone-grinds Northeast family-farm-grown flours and grains in their newly renovated hydroelectric-powered mill in Holyoke. They supply flour to Iggy’s and the Grey Barn, and this weekend brought Beetlebung Farm sacks of grain for Beetlebung to mill.

Please join us if you’re able to celebrate the wonderful Noreen Baker on Friday, Oct. 25 at 1 pm at the Whaling Church in Edgartown, followed by a potluck reception at the Grange in West Tisbury. If you’d like to drop your food at the Grange prior to the service at the Whaling Church, you can do so from 10 to noon. Thank you in advance.

Patrick Jekinson wrote a beautiful letter of thanks to all who helped him recover his boat, Wyknott, after it sank at the dock in Menemsha early Thursday morning. The letter was posted on this paper’s website, and I encourage you to read his words of thanks to Christopher Mayhew, Christopher’s father, Jonathan, and Chris Stein, Harbormaster Ryan Rossi and his assistant Annabelle, Wayne and Vinny Iocona, Steve Larsen, Mark and David from TowBoat US, David Tilton, Jeremy Scheffer, and Patrick’s father, Pat. The letter ends, “Thank you, Menemsha, for reminding me what community truly means.”

Marshall and Katie are moving to off-season hours; Monday through Friday, 8 am to 3 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 1 pm. Early morning Squid Row Coffee Club, Monday through Wednesday, 6:30 to 8 am.

