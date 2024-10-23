Survey and public hearings for older adults

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands (ESCCI) and Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for Dukes and Nantucket Counties, is participating in the 2025 Statewide Needs Assessment Project. ESCCI is encouraging community participation in the process and invites the public to attend hearings via Zoom. Responses will be kept confidential, and will not be shared outside of ESCCI and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs.

The data collected will be used to identify gaps in services, and for program development to support elders, their caregivers, and the disabled living in the community. Individuals and their caregivers can also weigh in via an online survey at app.keysurvey.com/f/41748328/8b22. The survey is also available in hard copy, and in several languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Chinese.

To receive the survey in any of these languages, please contact Sarah Franey at 508-258-2406. Dukes County/Martha’s Vineyard Needs Assessment will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11 am, and Nantucket County Needs Assessment will occur on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 11 am. To register for any of these public hearings, go to escci.org/2322-2.