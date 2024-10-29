Aquinnah Town Column

During the week that this paper is being read, the election will have taken place. I fear that we will not truly know the outcome of the presidential race, but we will likely know the outcome of the popular vote, and we will certainly know the fate of local issues. In any event, whether your candidates or your issues win or lose, there will be work to be done — work on the issues that plague us. Work on ourselves as we open our minds to listen to those who hold different opinions and beliefs, because there have to be truths in there that we can agree to. Work on finding ways to express our deepest held understandings and beliefs in ways that others can hear us. And work on keeping our courage.

The fact is, all that live on this planet have common cause. We want and require a healthy planet. We want and require ways for ourselves and our beloveds and all that is alive to have what they need for full and healthy lives. Nobody wants war. Let’s do what has to be done to find positive ways that work. It is time to simply roll up your sleeves and do the work for the common good.

This week holds many other things besides the election. It begins with Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, when you can bring your kiddos to the Aquinnah library for trick-or-treat and to create cotton-ball ghosts, then bring them over to the playground for a group picture of all the Aquinnah kids in costume. Keep your eye on the town email list and Town Hall bulletin board for details.

Also on the 31st, you could light some candles to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. We’ll do it so we can join with our son-in-law and grandchildren in San Francisco, as well as the millions around the world who will be celebrating for several days.

Friday, Nov. 1, is the deadline for removing your skiffs, canoes, and kayaks from Red Beach. Any boats left there after that day may be removed and disposed of, at the owner’s expense, so don’t forget.

On Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 am, there will be a Food Forest site walk behind Aquinnah Town Hall. This is a chance to look at the ongoing project back there, where you can learn about the project and share your input on the design. We will be living with the results for a long time, so go on out and take part. If you have questions, contact Mary Sage Napolitan at mscn.eld@gmail.com.

Nov. 3 is when daylight saving ends at 2 am. Set your clock back one hour when you go to bed on Saturday night. I’m glad for it, as I appreciate a glimmer of sunlight when we get up in the morning, even if it won’t last all winter.

Then comes Nov. 5, Election Day. Town Hall will be open until 8 pm. I’m a registrar, and will look forward to greeting you there. We have a stalwart group of registrars and a vigilant constable who work hard, using an excellent system with several fail-safe steps involved, to make sure that every vote is correctly counted. We will stay that night until it is done, honoring and respecting the power of the people. It’s democracy at work, folks. If you haven’t already voted, get yourself to Town Hall and do so.

