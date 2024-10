Artist Bill Buckley’s solo show, “Blue Skies Around Edgartown,” will be on display at the Chilmark Library for the month of November. The show features large and small paintings of iconic Island scenes. Buckley’s work covers scenes from one end of the Island to the other. Bright colors, blue skies, and familiar scenery give viewers a one-stop view of many of the Island’s vistas. “Blue Skies Around Edgartown” opens on Nov. 2, with a reception from 3 to 4:30 pm. All are welcome.