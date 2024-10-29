Artist Elizabeth Greene at West Tisbury Library

Through the month of November, the West Tisbury library is hosting an exhibit by artist Elizabeth Greene. The public is invited to check out the show any time throughout the month in-person in the Community Room, during normal library hours. A reception will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm.

Greene has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for more than 30 years. She says that she is in “constant awe” of the Island’s beauty and diversity, and “is always hoping to capture this feeling in her pieces.”

Greene’s favorite medium is inspired by Matisse and his paper cutouts. Her collages have gained recognition at the All-Island Art Show, as well as the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair. Greene also works as a designer for Island businesses. When not immersed in her creative endeavors, Greene enjoys volunteering and tending to her West Tisbury gardens with her husband and family.

To learn more about Green, please visit her website, elizabethgreene.net. For more information about this event, or to schedule an interview, please call the library at 508-693-3366, or email artwtfpl@gmail.com.