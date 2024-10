It’s party time! Dance the night away and help celebrate the 1994 construction of the Ag Hall’s barn, built by more than 300 Islanders. Thirty years later, community members still make all the Ag Hall’s work possible, and they can’t wait to celebrate with the Island. As with past years, there will be a dessert potluck, plus music by Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. Saturday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 10 pm at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.