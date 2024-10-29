Chilmark Town Column

A week ago my favorite paths were silent ribbons of moss. Now they are buried under inches of crisp, dry leaves that swish, crinkle, and crunch with every step.

I’ve been battling a long-lasting cold, which makes it hard to think and move. It is a relief to be on the mend.

Happy birthday-week wishes to Katie Carroll. And thank you to Katie for once again sending out the email connecting us as we plan for Halloween as a neighborhood. We will be outside the Chilmark Church on Menemsha Crossroads from 5 to 7 pm, and then move over to join the tailgaters in Menemsha. Pumpkins carved before Tuesday’s Pizza night will be displayed on the church steps. We are thrilled Beetlebung Farm and Iggy’s will participate in this.

We will have tables set up in front of the church, and encourage drivers who join the parade to slow to a crawl between the community center and the parking lot at Menemsha Beach, at least until 7:30 pm.

Rebecca Miller of North Tabor Farm is offering 22 organically fed, pastured turkeys for Thanksgiving. Anyone interested can email us at northtaborfammv@gmail.com. Their farmstand offers their own greens, tomatoes, beans, eggs, fresh chicken, and pork. North Tabor Farmstand offers many alpha-gal-friendly food options. Rebecca has it, and is motivated to make and purchase healthy alternatives.

Check out their weekly Wednesday soups and Thursday preorder dinners for pickup.

This column covers election week, and I encourage everyone to take the time to cast their vote. You can vote early, at the Chilmark Town Hall, Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, from 1 pm to 3 pm.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, polls open at the Chilmark Community Center, 520 South Road, at 7 am, and remain open till 8 pm. I enjoy the process of placing my vote in the town’s wood, polished by age, powered by a hand crank ballot box, watching the ballot slide in, anticipating the ding of the bell and the counter flip. Last time I was around the 280th voter. From 11:30 am to noon on Election Day, we (representing the League of Women Voters) will be holding a banner and waving hello, reminding people this is the day to cast your vote. Showing up and casting your vote matters.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is open Wednesdays to Sundays, 1 to 4 pm.

The Grey Barn posts its bakery offerings and hours on its Instagram story.

Beetlebung Farm’s farmstand is offering sweet and crispy carrots and breads made from flour they ground onsite. Yummy.

I look forward all year to the celebrations marking the raising of the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. Saturday, from 10 am until 1 pm, stop by for warm cider and build your own miniature Ag Hall out of Legos, cardboard, marshmallows, and more.

Come back from 7 to 10 pm for the Barn Raisers Ball: a BYOB, plate, and utensils, dessert potluck with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. It is always a fabulous night out of dancing and visiting with friends.

Wishing everyone a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.