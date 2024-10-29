Cribbage Club results

Twenty-three members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results were as follows:

First, Roy Scheffer with a beautiful 13/5 +145 card

Second, Bob Hakenson with an 11/5 +34 card

Third, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +45 card

Fourth, David Pothier with a 9/4 +55 card

Fifth, Byram Devine with a 9/4 +40 card

Sixth Bill Russell with a 9/4 +36 card

There was only one 24-point hand, by Roy Scheffer. There were a total of 10 skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

If you play cribbage, come on by and try us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. Entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP!