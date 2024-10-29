Sign up for a fun “Improv Acting Class” with instructor Heidi Drew. This class is designed to activate imagination, spontaneity, and provide playtime for teens and adults (16 and older). Drew teaches traditional improvisational acting warm-ups, exercises, and scenes that are performed for one another. No previous experience is necessary. There is no right or wrong. There is only good and better. Sign-up is encouraged by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org. Free and open to the public. West Tisbury Library on Sunday, Nov. 3, 12 to 2 pm.