The Martha's Vineyard Times
Saskia and David "Two Arrows" Vanderhoop of Sassafras Earth Education. —Dena Porter

Sassafras Earth Education in Aquinnah is hosting a free online series, “Indigenous Awareness Training.” Sessions start on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and run through Dec. 10. The training series offers participants an indigenous perspective, to increase awareness and understanding of indigenous history, and current experiences across Turtle Island, Wöpanãak territory — specifically on the Island, Noepe (Martha’s Vineyard).

There are four sessions: Session 1 is “Open Up,” 2 is Dive In,” 3 is “Process” and Session 4 is “Activate.”

To learn more,go to sassafraseartheducation.org, or email sassafrasearthedu@icloud.com

 

