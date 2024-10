The Grave

By John F. Kriscenski

The grave.

A silent place the grave.

Canals and gutters washed bodies decay; the living stay away.

The worms.

The germs.

Once burdened horses tread, now long and buried also dead.

The spirit moves but never leaves its place forever among dead trees.

John F. Kriscenski and his wife have been vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard every year since 1978.

