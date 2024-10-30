Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: November 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Please note that we will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Friday

9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise groups by phone, call 301-715-8562 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

November Happenings

Monthly board of directors meeting

Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 am, live in-person at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, and in Zoom format. Zoom meeting link: https://oakbluffs.zoom.us/j/85132963928?

Meeting ID: 851 3296 3928

Passcode: 208683

Coffee and tea all day

9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs. Bring a friend!

Mondays

Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, Nov. 4 and 18, 12:30 – 1:30 pm.

Chair Volleyball, 1 – 2 pm. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Social Security Video Display program, Nov. 25 at 9:30 am. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Bowling, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Reservations are required by the prior Thursday. To RSVP, call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, or email Rose at rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov.

Peticare with Darci, Nov. 5 and 19, 10 am. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

Luncheons with Oak Bluffs Police Department, Nov. 12 and 26, 12 pm. Reservations are required. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to make your reservations.

Wellness Clinic, Nov. 12, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Crochet and Knit, 1 – 3 pm

Wednesdays

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop, Nov. 6, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great team. Refreshments served.

Bingo! Nov. 6, 13, and 20, 1 – 3 pm

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with the Superintendent of the Oak Bluffs Water District, Michael Silva. Date to be determined, 10:30 am.

Thursdays

Crochet and Knit, 1 – 3 pm

Dance Party, Nov. 7, 14, and 21, 1 to 3 pm

Fridays

Yoga, Nov. 1, 8, 15, and 22, 10:30 am

Smart Phone Mastery, 11 am – 1 pm

Coloring Get-Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Cornhole, 1 to 3 pm

Outreach and Services

We offer bus passes at a reduced cost of $40.00 per pass for seniors. Available for sale on Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

We offer year-round assistance with applications and forms preparation, medical equipment, fuel assistance, insurance assistance, Lifeline, monthly Social Security Video Display program, SNAP, and telephone reassurance calls.

Join us in welcoming Outreach Worker Susan von Steiger! She is available by appointment to help with Fuel Assistance for all Oak Bluffs residents, under and over age 60. Interested in learning more? Please call Susan at 508-693-4509, ext. 4!

All programs are subject to change. For more information, please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3.