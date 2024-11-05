Children’s art classes with Miss Lani

Winter enrollment is open for Miss Lani’s art classes. Classes are for children 4 to 12 years old. Tuition for classes is $55 per class, or $330 per series.

Winter sessions run 3 pm to 5:30 pm and include two classes: “Fierce and Fragile,” which is a series of classes on big cats and runs Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18, and Jan. 8 and 15. Leopards, lions, cheetahs, snow leopards, and tigers are on the prowl! Through art, kids will look at the many bonds people have with animals and the distance between us. “Puppies, Pooches, and Hound Dogs” is the second winter session class, and runs Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, and Jan. 2, 9, and 16. Dogs are super-fun subjects to draw. From snooty to exuberant, dogs have personality and charm, and bring joy to our lives.

Miss Lani also offers six one-day Saturday art classes, from 1:30 to 3:45 pm. “Funny Faces and Silly Grins,” takes place on Dec. 14. This class explores silly, active, colorful cartooning, and focuses on shapes, sizes of eyes, noses, mouths, and ears.

“All About Penguins and Polar Bears” is on Dec. 21. Venture out into the cold winter and draw, paint, and sculpt. Through form and color, participants will paint birds and animals that ski, sled, and skate. Bundle up! It’s sure to be a great adventure.

“Monkey Business” falls on Jan. 4, and explores Jane Goodall’s pioneering work with chimpanzees. Through various art forms, this class focuses on sensitivity.

“Chocolate and Art” takes place on Jan. 11. Young artists will enjoy making edible art while painting with chocolate syrup, and making homemade ice cream and chocolate bar crunch.

“Van Gogh — Dazzle, Dazzle”: This class takes place on Jan. 25, and will explore the work of Van Gogh, who liked to dazzle viewers with brilliant colors. Come paint vibrantly with Miss Lani!

“Sailors’ Keepsakes Recreated” falls on Feb. 8, and will focus on creating sailor Valentines. It is said that whaling captains and mates created jewels from shells and sent them to their loved ones from ports of call. Create your own shell designs that embody love and remembrances.

For more information please contact Miss Lani at 774-563-3069, or email shastinaart@gmail.com.