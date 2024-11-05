Cyr declares victory in state Senate race

Cape and Islands state Senator Julian is declaring victory to retain his seat representing the Vineyard, much of Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Cyr, from an election night celebration in Provincetown Tuesday night, called the race after votes from Barnstable came in around 10 pm, the most conservative town in the district and the home of Republican challenger Chris Lauzon. Unofficial results from Barnstable has Cyr winning by a margin of 1,378 votes in the Cape town.

On the Vineyard, Cyr has so far won overwhelmingly by about 4,000 votes based on unofficial tallies and with Aquinnah and Chilmark votes still outstanding.

“Thank you to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket for the resounding support,” Cyr said Tuesday night. “It has been the honor of my life to serve the region.”

He added that voter turnout for the Cape and Islands has been some of the strongest in the state. “It clearly shows that we are ready to push forward on the pressing issues that matter most for us,” Cyr said, citing housing, clean-water, the climate crisis and reproductive rights as top issues in the region.

Cyr was first elected to the state Senate in 2016.

Cyr received 2,013 votes in Oak Bluffs to 669 for Lauzon and 220 for West Tisbury challenger Joe Van Nes; Cyr received 1,776 votes in Tisbury compared to 458 for Lauzon and 229 for Van Nes; Cyr received 1,591 votes in West Tisbury compared to 321 for Lauzon and 171 for Van Ness; and for Edgartown, 1,777 votes went to Cyr compared with 719 for Lauzon and 196 for Van Nes.