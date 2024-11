Head to the Unitarian Church on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 7 pm, for “Dancing with the Stars.” Special Falmouth guest teacher Ellen Brodsky will be there to share her talent and skills with participants. This program is sponsored by M.V. Ballroom Dancers and the Vineyard Haven library, in collaboration with the Unitarian Church and Pathways Arts. For more information, visit vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.