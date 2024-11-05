1 of 2

One of the Yard’s 2024 fall residencies includes working with dancer and choreographer Godfrey Muwulya. Muwulya will visit the Island for a two-week residency, teaching “East African Dance” to students across the Island. The program has grown, and this year six schools will be included: M.V. Charter, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs School, Vineyard Montessori, and Tisbury schools. Muwulya conducts individual sessions at each school with fourth and fifth graders. Each school learns a particular dance, and then everyone comes together to perform their dance on the big stage at the M.V. Performing Arts Center. The East African Dance showcase will take place on Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 to 11:30 am. This year’s showcase is free, and by invitation only. For more information and reservations, please contact Yvonne Mendez at yvonnemendez@dancetheyard.org or email registration@dancetheyard.org.

The Yard supports diverse contemporary dancemakers and related artists in their creative processes through paid, creative residency, public performance, long-term education, and artist-driven civic engagement. To learn more, visit dancetheyard.org. Visit godfreymuwulya.yolasite.com to learn more about Godfrey Muwulya.