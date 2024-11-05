Moakley excited to join state legislature

With no challenger, Falmouth Democrat Thomas Moakley officially earned a seat in the state house to represent the Vineyard as well as Nantucket and parts of Falmouth on Tuesday.

Early results have a few write-in votes against the Falmouth Democrat in the state election, but not nearly enough to stop Moakley from cruising to victory.

“I’m very excited to join the next generation of leaders in state government,” Moakley told the Times in a statement Tuesday evening. “The last couple of months since the primary have been full of tours, meetings, and phone calls learning more about how I can be as effective a Rep. as possible from the very beginning, turning the themes and passions of the campaign into lasting legislation on Beacon Hill. I aim to be a representative that people will be able to stop on the street when they see me on Island and tell me what I can do to help.”

Moakley defeated West Tisbury resident Arielle Faria during the Democratic primary in September, even with Faria carrying every town on the Vineyard.

The Falmouth Democrat campaigned on making Falmouth and the Islands more sustainable — in light of rising costs for homes and goods, and also in the face of climate change.

He replaces Dylan Fernandes as representative at the state house; Fernandes is running for the state Senate to represent Barnstable and Plymouth counties.